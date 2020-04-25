SC lawmaker requests governor follow federal 14-day coronavirus decrease guidelines in reopening economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina lawmaker sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster, requesting that South Carolina follow the federal 14-day COVID-19 decrease guidelines in order to reopen our economy.
Rep. Kambrell Garvin (D-Richland), wrote the letter to Governor McMaster, stating he is a member of the General Assembly representing a House District and a county that has reported amongst the highest numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in the state.
In the letter Rep. Garvin suggested that South Carolina does not adhere to the White House recommendations encouraging states to have 14 days of reported decline in positive COVID-19 cases or a decline in the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results before loosening restrictions.
“In our rush to retain a competitive economic edge, I am concerned that we do so at our own peril by ignoring the health dangers posed by COVID-19. Signaling that it is safe for citizens to begin reintegrating into their regular, non-essential activities, presents a false sense of security and normalcy for many South Carolinians,” Rep. Garvin wrote in the letter to Governor McMaster.
Rep. Garvin says the most recent numbers released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), indicate no consistent decline in COVID-19 cases, but instead are experiencing “a potential leveling off” in South Carolina.
According to the letter, more than 268,000 individuals have filed for unemployment as a result of COVID-19 in South Carolina.
Rep. Garvin believes South Carolina must open the economy in a responsible and deliberate manner verses rushing in the midst of a global pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.