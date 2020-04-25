S.C. Bojangles’ closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina Bojangles’ restaurant has closed after one of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The employee at the Lancaster store at 1205 N. Main St. was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. That employee last worked at the store two days earlier, Bojangles’ said in a press release.
The restaurant has been closed for deep cleaning and sanitation and partnered with a third party for professional disinfecting. It will reopen “once all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the well-being of team members and guests.” Employees will be paid while the restaurant is closed.
“The health and safety of our employees and guests are our top priorities, and we are thinking of our team member during their recovery,” said Brian Little, senior director for corporate communications for Bojangles’, in a statement. “Our Safety and Quality Assurance teams have been preparing for weeks as we watched this health crisis evolve, so we were ready to take immediate action when this situation presented itself.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.