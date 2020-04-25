Friends surprise pregnant Cabarrus Co. nurse with drive-by baby shower

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A pregnant nurse at Atrium health Cabarrus received a big surprise at her home Saturday afternoon.
Brittany Abernathy was supposed to have her baby shower. However, it was canceled because of coronavirus.
So, her best friend decided to surprise her by bringing a socially distanced baby shower to her.
Abernathy is taking some time off work because of her high-risk pregnancy. On Saturday, she had planned to be spending the day with her husband and kids but never expected the parade that happened just outside her doorstep.
Friends and family drove by with pink ribbons hanging from their cars.
They stepped out of their cars only to sign the baby book and drop off a present. Abernathy’s best friend knew how much she was looking forward to her tea party themed baby shower.
There were a lot of air hugs and laughter. Friends waved and snapped pictures from their cars.
Abernathy told WBTV that it will be a day she will never forget.
"Overwhelming and incredible,” Abernathy said. “I just feel really blessed that I have friends and family who found a creative way to celebrate with everything that's going on."
Abernathy’s baby is due in June and she says she now has lots of stories to share about her quarantined pregnancy.
