First Alert for more showers and thunderstorm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature more clouds than sun. Highs will reach the low 70s. There is a chance for late afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Gusty winds and hail look to be the biggest potential issues as another storm system moves across the southeast.
Sunday will be a much better looking day. Highs will again be in the low 70s and we will see more sun. Those sunny skies last into next week as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.
The next storm system and our next First Alert will be on Wednesday when another low pressure system rolls in. Rain and thunderstorms are likely again. Highs will be in the mid 70s. After that system moves on, we should see a nice end to the week. We will be mainly dry Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
