Eminem donates “mom’s spaghetti” to Detroit health care workers

Eminem isn’t the only celebrity to reach out to the health care workers battling COVID-19 in Michigan. In March, Detroit native Lizzo also treated hospital staff to lunch. “Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity,” Henry Ford Health System wrote on Instagram, sharing a video from the singer. “What you may consider little we consider huge – your thoughtfulness made our team members feel appreciated and loved during a challenging time.”