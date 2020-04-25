Culver’s donating 1000’s of bags for Rowan-Salisbury Schools food deliveries

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Culver’s ButterBurgers and Frozen Custard of Salisbury was made aware that the Rowan-Salisbury Schools School Nutrition Services is currently in desperate need of donations of new plastic, standard shopping bags to pack the meals and distribute them to children during the school closures.
“We believe that serving our friends and neighbors goes beyond the restaurant and work hard locally to provide meaningful support that will strengthen our communities, said Corey Antonicci, franchise owner of Culver’s along with partners George and Dimitri Dimitropoulos, “Knowing the nutrition program was uses roughly 25,000 bags per day, we want to do our part.”
On Tuesday, April 28th, Culver’s of Salisbury will donate 25,000 plastic bags which will also include a voucher for a Free Kids’ Meal that students can enjoy at Culver’s of Salisbury. There is no purchase necessary for the families to redeem this free meal.
“We wanted to let you know about this program as we are proud to support the Rowan-Salisbury Schools during this time,” Antonicci added. "We hope our efforts inspire other local businesses to join in to further support our community.
