COVID-19 survivor speaks out; calls out inadequacies in health care system amid COVID-19

Today I am also upset. I am upset because our healthcare system is not set up to handle a pandemic. I am upset because there have not been enough coronavirus tests available to the public. I am upset that those who are “the least of these” are the most vulnerable to contract the virus and are the most likely to not receive adequate medical care. I am upset that some people struggle to hold together lament over the economy and social norms with lament over the threat to life and the loss of life. I am upset that people, both intentionally and unintentionally, take humanity out of our discussions, debates, and commentary on the coronavirus epidemic. I’m upset that we do not name victims of the virus and choose to talk about the dying and dead as statistics rather than souls.