Charlotte 49ers DE Alex Highsmith drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 NFL Draft

“Me being a walk-on, it’s help me increase my work ethic, helped me learn perseverance, and learn different character traits that have helped me along the way. I’m going to carry that walk-on mentality and that chip on my shoulder where ever I go. I started from the visitors locker room my freshman year and started on scout team and worked my way up so I know I’m willing to do whatever it takes to eventually work my way into a solid role on any team.”