Charlotte bar sells groceries, supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the coronavirus impacting our area so hard, many are wondering if businesses, especially restaurants, are going to survive.
Many business owners have taken up some pretty creative ways to make some profit.
At Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in Charlotte, the owner is stacking up toilet paper where the vodka usually goes. He's retooling his bar into a grocery store to help the business survive.
Matt Wohlfarth, the owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, says he got the idea from one of his venders who suggested he could add to the bottom line by selling everything from chicken and beef to chocolate syrup and cranberry juice.
Being located in a residential area, but far enough away from a grocery store. Wohlfarth thought he’d try his hand at selling groceries.
The effort has very successful.
Wohlfarth says the profits have even helped him bring back some of his employees.
"No one wants to lose everything they’ve worked their entire life for,” Wohlfarth said. “If you let people see how nervous you are about that, that’s just not going to go well.”
Wohfarth says one of the reasons for their success is a third of their business before coronavirus pandemic was delivery anyway, so it was a natural transition for them.
