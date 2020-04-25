Carolina Panthers select Jeremy Chinn with the 64th pick in the NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers kept with the defensive theme with their 2nd pick on Friday as they took safety Jeremy Chinn out of Southern Illinois.
The Panthers traded up to get Chinn striking a deal with Seattle. Carolina sent their 3rd round pick (69th) and a 5th round pick (148th) to move back into the 2nd round to get Chinn.
WHY?
Chinn is 6 foot 4, 225 pounds, and has big time speed as he ran a 4.45 in the 40.
“Rare, rare, rare, height, weight, speed,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. "You don’t find guys that are that big and run that fast. Going to the Senior Bowl and seeing him play safety, seeing him play press man against some of the best wide outs in the country, he’s kind of the positionless player for us right now. We can utilize him in multiple places.
The Panthers envision Chinn playing safety as well as a little nickel or dime corner. That will be key in defending the high powered offenses in the division.
“It will be a well thought out plan of training him as a safety but allowing him to fill a bunch of roles,” said coach Rhule. “When you look at the NFC South and the tight ends we will have to face. When you see the running backs we have to face. Having guys like him that can give us some match ups, gives us a lot of flexibility,”
Chinn was a FCS All-American this past season and finished his college career with 243 tackles and 13 interceptions.
