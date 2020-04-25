Caregiver charged after 17-year-old girl drowns in bathtub in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a caregiver after a 17-year-old girl drowned in a bathtub in Charlotte Friday.
The incident happened at a home on Ligon Court in the University City area. Officers responded to an Assist MEDIC call for service at the home on Friday around 1:08 p.m.
When they arrived, they located a 17-year-old girl who had drowned in a bathtub.
CFD and MEDIC responded to the scene and performed CPR on the victim. She was then taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m.
An investigation has revealed that the girl was severely mentally and physically disabled and was living at this home with her paid caregiver, 41-year-old Nikiya Meeks.
Meeks was charged with patient abuse - culpably negligent conduct causing death and taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
