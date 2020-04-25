App State RB Darrynton Evans drafted by Tennessee Titans in 2020 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 93rd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
As Darrynton Evans got ready to realize his dream of being picked in the NFL Draft, he knew it has took a lot of patience to put himself in this position. But it was others who set the example to light the path.
Coming out of a little town in Florida called Oak Hill, the NFL was a dream of his because he’s seen it done before.
“I’d say a little over a thousand in it,” said Evans as he described Oak Hill, but the high school there, New Smyrna Beach, has put some talent into the NFL.
His cousin D’Cota Dixon is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His former team mate in high school Cole Holcomb just finished his rookie season with the Washington Redskins. But his biggest inspiration is family friend Raheem Mostert.
Mostert is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers as he lead the team in rushing this past season as the Niners made it to the Super Bowl.
“He’s kind of like a big brother to me,” said Evans. “He had his shine this year but he has been in the league for a while. I remember him being with the Ravens, then the Dolphins, then with the Eagles, then with the Brown. Then he finally got to a team that was his fit. The main thing he tells me is just special teams. He’s a hard worker and that’s one thing they all tell me to do is work hard and it will pay off. But at the same time, you have to help yourself in other areas and then knowing more than you should know. The more you know, the more you will get on the field.”
He certainly put some of this knowledge to use at App State.
In his freshman season, he was an impact player as a kick returner, wide receiver, and running back. Running back was what he wanted to be but he was behind 2 all time greats at ASU in Marcus Cox who is the program’s all time leader in rushing and Jalin Moore who is now with the New York Jets.
“A lot of guys especially from bigger schools, they probably have been playing since their freshman year being the “main guy” and they never really had that moment where they weren’t. I would say for me by me already going through that and experiencing it, it will be a lot easier for me to adapt to it and find other ways to get on the field.”
With all that being said, it is time to once again prove he belongs on the field but Evans calls this the best part of the deal.
"That’s the fun part. A lot people have been overlooking me since high school. A lot of teams in college asked me ‘what schools have already offered you?’ Just trying to see if a bigger school offered me. Then they would instead of being the first ones to actually do it. To get the chance to play some of those teams and some of those coaches who didn’t wanna give me an offer and come out with the win felt really good. If it happens to be that way in the NFL, if teams pass me up because they look at it as I came from a smaller school, I’ll just get another chance to prove them wrong.
