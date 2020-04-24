75-year-old woman gets help removing hospital bed from home after reaching out to WBTV

“We are removing the hospital bed in question from the family’s home today. First and foremost, we are very sorry for the loss that the family is experiencing. PACE of the Southern Piedmont takes great pride in delivering stellar service to our participants and their families. These are unprecedented times during the COVID19 crisis which we must balance not only serving these needs but also doing so in a way that best ensures the health and safety of everyone involved – including client’s families and our staff. Our commitment to safety is the only reason we were unable to remove the bed in our normal timely fashion. We offered to receive the bed from the family if they had the means to deliver it to us – otherwise, we were obligated to delay entry into the home to collect it ourselves out of concern for their safety and that of our team. It is a privilege to serve families during their time of greatest need, and it is regrettable that this particular situation was made more difficult by circumstances beyond our control. Our primary goal is to provide quality service safely for all involved, especially during this COVID-19 outbreak throughout our community.”