Two groups plan State House protests in support of reopening South Carolina immediately

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, April 24 two protests are set to take place at the State House where demonstrators plan to speak out in support of reopening South Carolina’s economy.
The first rally begins at 10 a.m.
On that group’s Facebook event page, organizers explain that they plan to ride to the capital city and ask the governor to “reopen and rescue the economy,” saying it’s the people who should take responsibility for the health of our families and businesses. They’re suggesting that only the sick and at-risk remain in quarantine, adding that while they regret the loss of life, they also regret the loss of so many small businesses.
Then at noon, a group called Drive to Thrive is asking the community to join in on a mobile protest against the ongoing closures of some non-essential businesses in our state. Their goal is to fill the streets of Columbia with at least 50,000 vehicles.
Demonstrators are encouraged to stay inside their cars, and show an audible display of solidarity by honking their car horns for a full 60 seconds, at 12:30 p.m.
Supporters with Drive to Thrive will first meet up at the University of South Carolina Horseshoe, and will then line up to drive to the State House. They’re also asking participants to support local restaurants and order a meal, to-go, on the way home.
Friday’s protests come one day after the state’s first Accelerate SC Task Force meeting. This task force is made up of leaders from various industries across the state, and serves as an advisory team as state leaders work to reopen South Carolina’s economy.
During Friday’s meeting, Governor Henry McMaster said, “Everyone wants to get back to work, but nobody wants to have anybody else get sick. We have to be very careful and so that’s what we’re going to attempt to do – step by step, probably be little steps, not rush into. We’re not going to move until we have good reason to move based on the science, the data and all the information.”
The governor also says that this task force will need to help rebuild trust among South Carolina employees after hundreds of thousands of people were left without jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
