Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County Friday morning, according to officials.
The shooting happened early in the morning near Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. The incident involved a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.
Details about the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been made available.
The State Bureau of Investigation was call to the scene to handle the investigation.
No further information has been released.
