South Carolina Strawberry Festival to go virtual this year

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill’s beloved Strawberry Festival won’t be happening in-person this year, but it will still be held virtually.
There will be no carnival rides or vendors selling food, but there are still some things that organizers hope will provide some fun.
Strawberry festival events will be broadcast through live streams, Facebook and Instagram over the course of a week, starting on Saturday with virtual Idol.
Other events include a strawberry art contest, recipe contest, bingo and a car show.
This is different from years past, when crowds packed Elisha Park for food, strawberries, rides, games and more. You can see some of those crowds in this video, but at least the event isn’t completely canceled.
“We decided we still wanted to keep this festival, the spirit of the festival alive, and just put some positive news out here right now. And just give some people some fun things to do," said Jacona Hester, an organizer with the festival.
If you’re interested in taking part in the virtual strawberry festival, a full list of events is available online here.
You can also learn more about the festival plans at the SC Strawberry Festival website.
