South Carolina high school will hold unique graduation

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - The coronavirus pushed back events, canceled face-to-face learning and is now taking away traditional graduation ceremonies.
Clover High School, a South Carolina school, is getting creative to make sure students get as close as possible to real graduation.
”We’ve worked our way to this," Clover High School senior Victoria Maturo said.
Seniors across America face the reality of not having real graduation.
”I’m just sad that we miss out on a lot of opportunities," Maturo said.
Maturo is Melaina Miranda’s firstborn.
As a parent, Miranda misses out on some firsts too.
She was looking forward to prom and graduation to spend time with her daughter.
”I was waiting on this moment. I was waiting to go out prom dress shopping with her," Miranda said. "Going through school and then you get that moment where you say I finally did this and you walk across the stage. We were sad that all of that was going to be taken away.”
The coronavirus almost took away all of that, but Clover High School staff worked for weeks on a plan to bring one special event to the seniors.
“Getting that raw emotion from seniors, I started thinking of something we could do for what I call putting down payments on memories,” said Rod Ruth, principal of Clover High.
So how did Clover High Principal Rod Ruth decide to pay up? He and the Clover staff planned graduation where seniors can walk across the stage.
”The whole idea that we are in this together and we are going to fight together that’s just the character of our school," Ruth said.
Unconventional graduation in an unconventional place.
Clover’s hosting it at the Hounds Drive-In Theater.
Students will be able to walk one-by-one across a makeshift stage while their families look on from their cars.
Ruth says 580 seniors are graduating this year. The space is big enough for the entire Clover High family.
”When they walk away from this they can say this was a very difficult time, but as the class of 2020, we were able to do some things that really no one else was going to be able to do," Ruth said.
”I’m just glad that we have graduation," Maturo said. "Just to have them mail it wouldn’t have been as special as this.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.