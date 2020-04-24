South Carolina high school parents, students “adopt” the senior class, gives special gifts

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - In a time when the coronavirus is affecting us all, high school seniors are missing out of some of the traditional experiences many of us remember fondly.
Announcements came this week saying North and South Carolina schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. With so many seniors upset about missing events, dozens of school parents came together to make them feel special.
At Clover High School, there is no shortage of love for the Blue Eagle Nation. However, the school doors will continue to stay closed for the rest of the school year. That means prom, senior field day and traditional graduation events are all canceled because of the coronavirus.
Seniors say they are devastated about missing these events, including Clover High senior Adrian Yorick.
Yorick says it is already a tough time with having to do schoolwork online and not seeing his friends.
The announcement that schools would remain closed was just another blow.
A group of parents and high school students saw the frustration, so they decided to create a program called “Adopt a Senior.”
Parents asked seniors to put in an application with their favorite things. The information ranged from favorite movies to colors to snacks. With an application showing the seniors’ favorite things, the adopted families got to work on a pick me up the students could cherish.
The pick me ups are baskets full of their favorite snacks, candies and sodas.
Adopted families were encouraged to write their seniors letters as well.
Adam Yorick got a basket he loves. In his was Cheerwine, Swedish fish and fancy grad glasses. He appreciates the families for thinking of the seniors during this trying time.
”It’s a nice way to see that the community is here for us and showing our support because it’s a concerning time and we don’t know what’s going on," says Yorick.
The creators of Adopt a Senior wants the program to spread to other communities so seniors around the area will feel special too.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.