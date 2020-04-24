Shots fired at CATS bus with six people aboard in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone fired shots at a CATS bus in Charlotte Friday night, police say.
The incident happened at the intersection of Remount Road and South Tryon Street around 9 p.m.
The bus was occupied by five passengers in addition to the driver.
CMPD says no one was injured and the damage to the bus was minimal, as one window was damaged.
It does not appear that anyone was specifically being targeted, according to police.
No suspects have been located and no other information was released.
