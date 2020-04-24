S.C. Air National Guard to perform flyovers Monday to salute healthcare workers, first responders

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Air National Guard will pay a special tribute on Monday to healthcare workers and first responders who are risking their lives every day during the coronavirus battle.
The Swamp Fox fighter pilots will fly F-16 jets from the 169th Fighter Wing over a number of hospitals throughout the state. They plan to identify which hospitals they will flyover this weekend.
The flyover has been closely coordinated as part of the U.S. Air Forces OPERATIONS AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.
“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing. “Look up on Monday morning and know your South Carolina Air National Guard is proud to serve with you. Our intent is to boost morale in our Great State.”
Airmen and soldiers for the South Carolina National Guard have also teamed up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to deliver much needed medical supplies to all 46 counties.
Anyone who gets video or pictures of the F-16 flyovers are encouraged to post on social media and use the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.
