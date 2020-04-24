Registered sex offender charged with five counts of child exploitation in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | April 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 3:00 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have arrested and charged a registered sex offender with five counts of child exploitation.

On April 9, 2020, the CMPD launched an investigation after getting a tip that child pornography had been shared electronically.

As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged 56-year-old Robert E. Byam with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say Byam was registered as a sex offender stemming from a 2004 possession of child pornography conviction in Massachusetts.

Byam was also convicted in 2017 in Mecklenburg County for multiple counts of taking indecent liberties with children. As a result of that conviction, Byam was on probation at the time of his arrest and is registered as a recidivist sex offender in Mecklenburg County.

Following the CMPD arrest of Byam, North Carolina Probation and Parole officers have also charged him with a probation violation.

CMPD is continuing to investigate whether additional crimes involving Byam have occurred. The public is asked to contact detectives at 704-336-8371 if they have further information regarding Byam.

Anyone with information about this incident can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

