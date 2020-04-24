Parents, students want refunds for canceled school field trips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Samer Hassan had big plans for his eighth grade trip to Washington DC.
“You get to see the White House, Congress , Abraham Lincoln’s monument and Martin Luther King’s monument,” Hassan told WBTV.
But the Ridge Road Middle Schooler had has trip canceled when school was canceled. Now Hassan and his father Bashar Hasan are trying to get Samer’s money back.
“That’s not like it’s a small amount,” Samer Hassan said.
“$459 is a big amount and it could go to better things if it’s not going to be given back.”
The trip wasn’t put together by CMS but Orange Sky Travel, a travel agency focusing on school field trips.
Bashar Hassan says for weeks they couldn’t get answers from Orange Sky or CMS but then just this week they received an email from the school saying that Orange was only offering to refund 73 percent of the money.
“I don’t think it cost them that much to do the booking,” Bashar Hassan said.
In an email CMS told WBTV the district was working with vendors to get refunds but couldn’t say how many families have been given full refunds.
Union and Rowan-Salisbury Schools also said they were working with vendors to get refunds.
Orange Sky wrote to WBTV that they are “unable to provide are non-refundable expenses we have incurred, any amounts unrecovered from vendors, and services that were rendered during the year-long planning and executing process.”
But Hasan says if they don’t offer a better refund that CMS should reconsider doing business with them.
“We don’t want you to do business with our schools and they will be the big losers,” Bashar Hassan said.
Orange Sky Travel says they have furloughed workers and hope to stay in business. The owner told WBTV they are also out hundreds of thousands of dollars in refunds they were promised by their vendors.
