Number of ventilators in use across S.C. rises over last week’s total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New numbers from the state show an increase in both the supply and use of ventilators across South Carolina.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division shows there are currently 1,850 ventilators in the state with 365 in use. The numbers are self-reported by the hospitals and officials say the numbers are up because more facilities are reporting. This week 76 hospitals reported.
Last week there was a 6% drop in ventilator use from the week prior. Now, however, things have gone back up. There were 308 ventilators in use last week and there are 365 in use this week.
The number of machines may not be the biggest issue anymore. According health care services company Vizient, the demand for the drugs used in conjunction with ventilators surged 73 percent in March. Those drugs include pain killers, sedatives and paralytics. While demand is high and supply is thin, it does not appear that hospitals have run out just yet.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which MUSC directly points to for data, shows there are no shortages of hospital beds or ICU beds at this time.
