Nice end to the work week, few storms late Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Thursday’s wet and cool weather, today will bring major improvement with a good deal of sunshine and warm afternoon readings in the upper 70s. There will still be a couple of showers around the mountains, however, the rain chance elsewhere is very slim.
Clear skies this evening will give way to more clouds overnight with daybreak readings in the lower 50s.
Saturday is expected to start off quiet, and most of the day will be dry and warm, yet we did issue a First Alert for late Saturday into Saturday night, due to scattered showers and a few heavier thunderstorms that could impact outdoor activities.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 70s before Saturday night’s front plows east early Sunday.
Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Sunshine will abound both Monday and Tuesday with warm 70s holding.
Another round of showers and storms are expected for Wednesday into early Thursday as another cold front moves across the region. High temperatures are forecast to stay in the seasonal 70s late next week.
Be safe and have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.