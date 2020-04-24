N.C. governor offers $5K reward for information on 2018 double homicide in Gaston Co.

By WBTV Web Staff | April 24, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 5:23 PM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on a 2018 double homicide in Gaston County.

Officials are looking for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the death of 68-year-old Brenda Henson and 47-year-old Robert Metcalfe.

On April 4, 2018, Henson and Metcalfe were the victims of a brutal homicide. Their bodies were discovered at Henson’s residence on Mary Avenue in Gastonia.

Henson’s daughter last spoke to her mother on April 3, 2018, at 11:47 p.m. When she went to the home on April 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., she discovered the murdered victims, who suffered multiple stab wounds.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6882, Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

