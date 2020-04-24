Mecklenburg Co. businesses to receive extension on beer and wine licenses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County businesses will receive an extension on beer and wine licenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This extension comes in response to the State of Emergency declared by the United States of America and the State of North Carolina, and Mecklenburg County’s Stay at Home Order,
Alcohol and Beverage Commission (ABC) Chairman A.D. " Zander" Guy established a grace period for the registration/renewal process of licenses until June 30, 2020.
Therefore, the office of the tax collector has extended the due date to obtain a local license from May 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020. Although this change affects the due date, the license year will remain the same: May 1 – April 30.
All local licenses are issued by the city or county where the establishment is located. Mecklenburg County mailed annual beer and wine license applications on March 26, 2020.
