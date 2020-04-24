Man seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

April 24, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 5:41 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and seriously injured in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Catalina Avenue near Norris Avenue. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrived on scene to find a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No names were provided.

