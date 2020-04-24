Inmate at Gaston Co. Jail tests positive for COVID-19, 16 people including staff now in isolation

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Gaston County Jail tested positive for coronavirus, leading to 16 others - including sheriff’s office staff - going into isolation and getting tested themselves.
The inmate, identified only as a female, was placed in medical isolation and tested for COVID-19 after she became ill on April 19. On April 23, her test came back positive for the virus.
Eight other inmates and eight Gaston County Sheriff’s Office staff members with whom the inmate had contact with are now in isolation and have been tested for the virus as well. The staff members were placed on administrative leave.
“The Main Jail, Jail Annex and Administrative Offices have all been cleaned and sanitized,” the department said. “The Sheriff’s Office has now added additional precautionary measures by taking temperatures of all inmates twice per day.”
The sheriff’s office reports that as of April 24:
- 10 inmates under medical isolation
- 47 inmates in 14 days segregation
- Performed 50 COVID-19 Test
- 40 negative test
- 1 positive result
- 9 tests are pending
Sheriff Alan Cloninger said just two days earlier that he has taken several steps to make sure employees, visitors and inmates are safe when they are inside of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office & Jail building.
Cloninger said anyone entering the sheriff’s office or jail must have their temperature taken, new inmates are placed in isolation if they have coronavirus symptoms, all employees and inmates are given masks to wear in the facility, and the jail population has been decreased.
The news comes as officials from Gaston County are doing work behind the scenes for a gradual opening, according to a press release.
The release notes that nearly 100 of the 120 COVID-19 patients in Gaston County have already recovered from the virus. Tracy Philbeck, Chairman of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, said he thinks the data justifies the reopening efforts.
At least one inmate in a North Carolina State prison has died from the virus, and at least four have died in a Federal prison in the state.
More information about the actions prisons are taking to protect against coronavirus, along with offender testing information, can be found here: DPS Action for Prisons.
