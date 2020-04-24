How North Carolina is measuring coronavirus trends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is using four metrics to gauge where the state stands during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state frequently reveals the number of positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, but Secretary of DHHS Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday there is a possibility of a test returning a false-negative.
“To any clinicians out there, use your clinical best judgment," Cohen said. “If the test is wrong and you know that that person has COVID-19, send another test or just tell them you have COVID and please stay isolated. Use your best clinical judgment so we keep the virus contained.”
Cohen says there will always be a possibility of false negatives with any type of testing which is why it’s important the state uses a variety of testing types.
She says PCR tests have a high sensitivity and can detect low levels of the virus, but other tests like antibody testing or rapid testing may not have the same sensitivity as a PCR test.
Still, Cohen says the state is evaluating more than just laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to support their decision-making on when to reopen the state.
She explained Thursday that the state is using four metrics to guide their actions on reopening the state.
First, Cohen says they are looking at the number of people who show up to a healthcare facility with symptoms that match COVID-19.
Second, Cohen says they are tracking laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Third, Cohen says they are recording the percentage of positive cases to the number of tests administered since they expect to see more cases when more testing becomes available. And finally, she says the state is tracking the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
All four metrics are monitored in 14-day periods.
Cohen says the state will begin loosening restrictions as all four metrics show a decline in numbers, or when some of the metrics show a sustained leveling.
As of Thursday, the first metric was the only measurement of the four showing a decline in the last 14-day period.
In addition to the four metrics, the state is also considering testing and tracing capacity. They want more tests to be completed each day, more personal protective equipment available, and more tracing of the virus to occur. As the four metrics show a decline or a sustained leveling, testing capacity increases, and tracing increases, the state will loosen restrictions.
“We have flattened the curve, but we’re not there quite yet," Cohen said. “So, hang in with us as we continue to look at these metrics and we look at building our capacity. And with working together as a state we’re going to get there and we’re going to be able to move into some phased reopening.”
Cohen says there are limitations with each metric so they know they will not be observing every case due to those limitations, but they believe they are evaluating the vast majority of cases in the state.
