Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have selected defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn with the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft. Brown is expected to bolster a unit that was ravaged in free agency and in dire need of an upgrade. The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Brown was a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a senior. Carolina was torn between taking Brown and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 7 pick, but general manager Marty Hurney says the Panthers wanted to begin building up front on the defensive line.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons moved to bolster their secondary by taking Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 pick in the NFL draft. Following the release of top corner Desmond Trufant in a salary-cap move, the Falcons had an obvious need. There was speculation that Atlanta would try to trade up to the No. 9 pick to grab the highest-rated college cornerback, Florida’s CJ Henderson. But Jacksonville held on to that choice and grabbed Henderson, leaving the Falcons to look elsewhere. Terrell wound up being the choice. The Atlanta native joins a youthful group that includes Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield,
UNDATED (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have added a big piece for their defensive rebuild, grabbing Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons after he surprisingly fell to the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft. The Cardinals were expected to take an offensive tackle or a defensive lineman with their first selection but the prospect of adding the versatile Simmons proved too good an opportunity. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was a do-everything defender for the Tigers. He had 104 total tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions in 2019. Simmons will join a Cardinals defense that was among the worst in the NFL last season and gave up the most total yards in the league.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The governor of North Carolina says he is still evaluating a request from NASCAR to allow the series to resume racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Governor Roy Cooper has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 8. But he says he has been in contact with NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports about holding the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 as scheduled. Cooper also says teams can go back to work at their shops to prepare for races in other states. Both Florida and Texas have said NASCAR can race in those states without fans.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A county in South Carolina has approved a deal loaded with tax breaks for the Carolina Panthers to move their headquarters and practice site. News outlets report the York County Council approved the deal in a 4-3 vote after listening to public comments during the virtual meeting Monday. It follows a series of moves the state has made to attract the team’s headquarters from Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Panthers will continue to play games. The council says the deal will give the team a break from property taxes for 20 to 25 years.
UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have made a pair of trades in the NFL draft. They moved down one spot to take defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw at No. 14 and then up six spots to take receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th selection. The picks help the defending NFC champions fill two big holes created last month when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency. Aiyuk had a breakthrough season in 2019 for Arizona State with 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight TDs.