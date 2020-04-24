Free coronavirus testing being launched in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Monday, there will be new spots to get tested for the coronavirus in Gaston County and the testing is free.
Kintegra Health is launching mobile testing in Gaston County.
They are partnering with several groups including the city of Gastonia and several churches. They will take the testing bus to a different site each day of the week.
It will be drive-up style and it is open to anyone who has mild COVID-19 symptoms including cough, high temperature and generally not feeling well.
The sites where the testing will be conducted are historically African-American communities, but the testing is open to everyone.
A representative from Kintegra Health and the Mayor of Gastonia discussed the new testing initiative.
“The trends that we’re seeing nationally is what’s driving us to be proactive and be on the forefront of testing not just African-Americans in our community but anyone that is experiencing symptoms and feel that they need to be tested,” Kintegra Health representative Donyel Barber said.
“I figured the best way to get people to get tested is to address the low income areas in the city by taking the testing to them,” Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid said.
Kintegra Health says they will continue to do this as long as there is a need for it and tests are available. They want people to make appointments. The number to dial to make an appointment is 704-874-3316.
The testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
