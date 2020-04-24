First Alert for Saturday with scattered rain and storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for Saturday with the best chance for scattered rain and storms expected from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a spotty rain shower.
High temperatures stay in the lower 70s for the weekend.
Another First Alert is in effect for next Wednesday with another round of scattered rain and storms possible.
Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures in the 50s for the Piedmont and 40s for the mountains.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms possible.
An isolated storm could become strong to severe, with gusty winds the biggest threat, yet any storm may contain heavy rainfall, lightning and hail, in addition to gusty winds.
The best timeframe for rain and storms will be during the late afternoon and evening hours of Saturday yet a few rain showers may develop earlier in the day, especially across the NC mountains.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
Rain will diminish overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with a few lingering rain showers possible for the NC mountains.
Sunday morning low temperatures will start off in the upper 40s to lower 50s on average with Sunday afternoon featuring partly cloudy skies and the chance for a stray rain shower.
Pleasant weather develops for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
Wednesday is our next First Alert Day, with another round of scattered rain showers and storms. A few isolated rain showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures look to stay in the low to mid-70s throughout next week.
Have a great Saturday, and stay weather aware!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
