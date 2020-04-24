‘Drive-up’ church services now allowed for houses of worship in Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County churches interested in hosting “drive-up” worship services for their congregations may do so starting this weekend.
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio made the announcement Friday during the county’s COVID-19 media update.
Public Health Director Gibbie Harris urges the following precautionary measures during services.
Church participants:
- Should not have personal contact with individuals outside of their car
- Should keep car windows partially closed during the service
- Should park a space away from other participant
In addition, officials say the practice of communion is not permitted.
Following the guidelines above will prevent close contact that could promote the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
