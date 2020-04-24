CMS responds to Gov. Cooper’s announcement on schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) chairperson is giving NC Governor Roy Cooper a good grade for his decision regarding schools.
Cooper announced Friday that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19.
Schools have been closed for more than a month. CMS School Board Chairperson Elyse Dashew says she has been waiting for Cooper’s announcement.
“It would be good to know something,” Dashew said. “Because this uncertainty is really stressful for all of us - especially for our students.”
At first Cooper said schools would reopen in May, but things changed after there was more concern about this pandemic.
“I could not imagine how we could reopen as soon as May 15,” Dashew said. “And maintain social distancing. You have seen how crowded some of our hallways are in some of our schools when classes change.”
The school board chairperson says currently there are three CMS high schools with a student population of more than 3,000.
Cooper says when schools reopen there will be a focus on keeping students and staff safe and healthy. There will be a focus on space in schools, the common areas and emphasizing hygiene.
“There will be new measures in place,” Cooper said. “To protect health when school buildings open again next year. This pandemic will be with us for some time.”
It will take more funding to help with hygiene and social distancing. Cooper says that funding should be provided. Dashew believes it will take new buildings to relieve overcrowding to help create more space.
“Social distancing brings up the importance of our facility needs,” Dashew said.
"I am very hopeful that construction work will continue on schedule."
While plans for next year are still up in the air, educators are thinking about the rest of this school year. Online learning still continues and for some it has been a challenge.
Many students across the state including thousands in CMS are having a hard time connecting and participating in online learning because of the digital divide.
“It keeps me up at night.” Dashew said.
CMS has teamed up with partners to provide mobile hot-spots and the state announced it has teamed up with AT&T to increase connectivity for students.
Cooper realizes much work will have to be done to help students when they return.
“I support the State Board and the Department of Instruction’s effort,” Cooper said. “To plan for an intensive learning program for students who require it.”
Dashew says there are some CMS students who struggle with only on-learning and says the district is trying its best to make things better.
“We continue the outreach to all of our kids,” Dashew said. “To continue the support they need and we can continue to tweak and get better at the online learning.”
Dashew says she will be relieved when kids can return back to the classrooms, she appreciates online learning but believes nothing can replace old fashioned teaching and learning.
“I do think face to face interaction is so important,” Dashew said. “And can never be replaced by 100% online learning and I look forward to the day when we can get back to that.”
Below is a statement from CMS:
“Following an announcement from Governor Roy Cooper, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will extend the closure of schools through the end of the 2019-20 academic school year. This means that students will not return to school buildings for the remainder of the school year. While the state deals with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor felt it is safest to extend the closure of all K-12 public schools. CMS will continue the process of educating our students through remote learning. CMS is pleased with Governor Cooper’s decision to keep our students and staff safe by keeping the schools closed through the end of the year,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “I want to thank all the families and students for all the hard work they have been doing. I also want to make sure that students and families understand we are not yet at summer break. Teachers will continue to teach and it is my expectation that all students will engage. Students in grades pre k- third grade will be able to pick up packets at all elementary schools. Students in fourth -12th grade who need technology should reach out to their teachers and share their needs. Meal distributions will also continue at almost 70 grab and go meal sites at schools. We also encourage families to visit the CMS COVID-19 website for updated information.”
