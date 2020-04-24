CMS responds to Gov. Cooper’s announcement on schools

“Following an announcement from Governor Roy Cooper, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will extend the closure of schools through the end of the 2019-20 academic school year. This means that students will not return to school buildings for the remainder of the school year. While the state deals with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor felt it is safest to extend the closure of all K-12 public schools. CMS will continue the process of educating our students through remote learning. CMS is pleased with Governor Cooper’s decision to keep our students and staff safe by keeping the schools closed through the end of the year,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “I want to thank all the families and students for all the hard work they have been doing. I also want to make sure that students and families understand we are not yet at summer break. Teachers will continue to teach and it is my expectation that all students will engage. Students in grades pre k- third grade will be able to pick up packets at all elementary schools. Students in fourth -12th grade who need technology should reach out to their teachers and share their needs. Meal distributions will also continue at almost 70 grab and go meal sites at schools. We also encourage families to visit the CMS COVID-19 website for updated information.”