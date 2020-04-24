Charlotte 10-year-old using cookie business to spread joy to essential workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gabbriella Marshall, a 10-year-old, has her own business, making sweet treats.
However, currently, her vendors are closed or restricted because of COVID-19.
“They didn’t think she should come in and out of the stores and stuff,” said Dequita Marshall, Gabbriella’s mother. “Which her father and I agreed with that as well.”
So now, there is something new on the schedule for this young entrepreneur.
“I am delivering cupcakes and cookie boxes to essential workers,” Gabby said in a video on social media.
From grocery stores, to hospitals and the YMCA, Gabby is now taking her treats to the front lines, as a gift.
“Gabbriella was like, ‘Why can’t we just give them to them for free?’” Dequita Marshall said. “And I said, ‘You know what, that’s a good idea.’”
Gabbriella is getting help from donations from the community, to give a little joy to those working hard.
“They take care of the other people, I wanted to make them happy,” Gabriella says. “They’ve been so happy.”
Right now, this family has a special message for the workers receiving their kind gestures.
“It’s good to show people the good in the midst of this situation that’s going on,” Dequita Marshall said. “Continue to be strong, have faith, and we appreciate you all.”
To help, visit the Gabbriella’s Delicious Treats Facebook page.
