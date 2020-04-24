Charlotte-area student lifts spirits with saxophone performances for healthcare, grocery store workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During the COVID-19 outbreak, a Charlotte-area high school student is using some of his free time off from school to lift people’s spirits.
Luke Caruana, a 16-year-old who attends Cuthbertson High School, is using his saxophone to serenade people, especially healthcare workers and grocery store employees.
Caruana has been playing the saxophone since he was in the 4th grade.
He told WBTV that he is performing for people who are working in the front lines of the pandemic.
“We found it sad that people can't hang out with their families or do anything socially since everyone's in quarantine,” Caruano said. “We figured that if I play my saxophone, it started out just happy birthday for people, would be a nice thing. So, we started playing happy birthday and it grew and we actually play now everything."
Caruano says he’s done a handful of performances for people -- some for birthdays and anniversaries. There are a few more set up for Mother’s Day.
The North Carolina extended its stay-at-home order until May 8. In-school instruction is canceled through the rest of the school year.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.