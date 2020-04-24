Carolina Panthers select defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos in the 2nd Round

The 1st team All-Big 10 defensive end is now a part of the NFL but he has come a long way in life. At 2 years old, he and his father (Michael Gross) were involved in a boating accident. His father made sure young Yetur was safe, but he would end up drowning. In June of 2009, Yetur’s brother, Chelal, was struck by lightning on a little league ball field and he died. Chelal was only 12 years old. To hear his name called on the NFL Draft is truly special for Yetur and his family as they celebrate and remember loved ones gone too soon.