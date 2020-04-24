Carolina Panthers select defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos in the 2nd Round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after selecting a defensive tackle in the first round, the Carolina Panthers went defensive end in the 2nd round by selecting Yetur Gross-Matos out of Penn State.
The 6 foot 5, 264 pound defensive end leaves Penn State 10th all time on their sacks list as he tallied 19. He is also 11th all time in tackles for loss with 37.
Clearly with their first 2 picks of the draft going toward the defensive line, the Panthers are committed to rebuilding the defense from the inside out and that certainly excites Yetur. The team will expect big things and he is ready to produce.
“I just show up and work,” said Gross-Matos. “I just show up and give my hardest each and every day and strive to be great. I know they are going to get everything out of me. At the end of the day, I don’t lack confidence of what that’s going to be.”
The 1st team All-Big 10 defensive end is now a part of the NFL but he has come a long way in life. At 2 years old, he and his father (Michael Gross) were involved in a boating accident. His father made sure young Yetur was safe, but he would end up drowning. In June of 2009, Yetur’s brother, Chelal, was struck by lightning on a little league ball field and he died. Chelal was only 12 years old. To hear his name called on the NFL Draft is truly special for Yetur and his family as they celebrate and remember loved ones gone too soon.
“We’ve all gone through a lot and celebrating us still being here and being in this moment means everything to us," said Yetur. "It kind of put the rest of my life in perspective. Love the people around you. Me and my family are a close group. I’m just happy to be in this moment with these people and I just can’t wait to celebrate.”
Now as he enters the NFL, the realization is starting to set in that he is among the best of the best. In just a few months, he will be on the same field and trying to sack the likes of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Matt Ryan.
“These are the guys I have been watching on TV since I was a kid. Now that I am finally here, I know the work is just beginning so I’m ready.”
