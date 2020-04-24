‘Be the Match’ donor drives canceled but you can still save a life from home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of “Be the Match” donor drives have been canceled this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Be the Match” is a nonprofit organization that recruits donors for the National Bone Marrow Registry.
Amanda Cooley, the community representative for “Be the Match,” says the nonprofit could be missing out on signing up thousands of new donors because of the cancellations, which is why they are urging people to sign up from home.
“You can still save a life from your couch. You can still save a life from home. Just request that swab kit to be mailed to you,” Cooley said.
Patients like Union County native Anthony Schmidt are patiently waiting to find a donor who is a match.
Schmidt has been waiting five years for a bone marrow transplant that he needs to help him fight off certain cancers he’s susceptible to due to his medical condition.
The more people who sign up to be donors, the better the chance he and other patients will have at finding a match.
“Be the Match” planned to host a birthday party and registration event in honor of Anthony on Saturday. Due to the pandemic, the party has been canceled.
“In lieu of that, we are still pushing, still trying to find a match for Anthony as well as several other patients in the North Carolina area that are looking as well,” Cooley said.
“Be the Match” is looking for people who are between the ages of 18 and 44, and of all ethnic backgrounds to become donors.
For more information text ANTHONY to 61474. More information on signing up for the registry will be sent to you.
If you choose to register, “Be the Match” will mail a swab kit to your home.
The kit includes directions to swab the inside of your cheek. You will mail the sample back and if you are a match for someone, you could be asked to donate.
For more information click here: https://bethematch.org/
