1 arrested, 1 on the run, following armed robbery, police pursuit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old was arrested, and another male is on the run, following an armed robbery and police pursuit through Charlotte.
Ishmeel Chapman was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and flee to elude.
Police responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at the Dollar General on WT Harris Boulevard in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say two armed people entered the business, physically assaulted an employee and took property belonging to the business.
They left the scene in a black passenger vehicle.
Police located the thieves, attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.
The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caused a single-vehicle collision on Kimmerly Glen Lane.
Chapman, one of the occupants of the vehicle, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly arrested, according to CMPD.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and no one was injured.
Chapman was interviewed by police and was then taking to the Mecklenburg County Jail.
A second person was is still on the run. He was last seen wearing a red and black spider man sweater and a black hat.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or leave that information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.