22-year-old Henrico woman missing; Car, cellphone found in downtown Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a 22-year-old woman is missing. Her cellphone and car were found in the downtown Richmond area.
Police say Stephanie Hayden was last seen at her residence in Henrico on April 18 around 4 p.m.
Hayden was wearing a tank top, dark jeans and black boots.
Hayden’s dark blue Honda Civic was found on the corner of Cary and Lombardy Streets, and her phone was found at 7-12 on Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond, according to police.
Hayden has her ears pierced and several tattoos. One of the tattoos on her foot says, “limitless”.
Anyone with information on Hayden’s whereabouts should contact the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.
