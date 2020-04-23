South Carolina governor hosts first ‘Accelerate South Carolina’ meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - A once buzzing state has seen some major decreases in industries after the coronavirus hit.
South Carolina has a group that’s ready to change that.
Gov. Henry McMaster called for the first Accelerate South Carolina meeting on Thursday.
On the task force were nearly 30 people from different areas of South Carolina.
Representatives from industries, schools and agencies spoke about the challenges they face to revitalize the economy.
They are charged with putting together a coronavirus action plan to revitalize South Carolina’s economy.
The representatives had the ear of the governor and the lieutenant governor, as well as the people they’ll be working with, to tell them what they need.
The plan uses five subjects to figure out the best way to revitalize. Those are response, protection, governance, resources, and information.
The response focuses on jobs and industries in South Carolina. Those on the team will guide the governor to revitalize the economy.
Protection looked at protective strategies in the workplace and in places like shops and restaurants.
The team will also be in charge of personal protective equipment, medical facility capacity and preventing future outbreaks.
Governance provides insight on economic revitalization challenges for governments, school districts and colleges, and law-enforcement.
The resources team will make sure relief funding will be distributed in the best ways to help South Carolina.
The last is about information. This will create a place for South Carolina to get information about the coronavirus and assistance.
In the meeting, there was mention of a website and utilizing social media to do this.
Governor McMaster believes these steps could help South Carolina and its people get back to normal after the coronavirus, but he expressed caution.
“We must do so carefully," McMaster said. “The last thing any of us want is to have a relapse they call that a medical term when you think you’re well and you go back about your business and then all of a sudden whatever the illness or disease was hits you harder than it did before.”
Different South Carolina industries came together to tell the governor, the lieutenant governor, and the entire group what they need to succeed in reopening. Most representatives asked in some form how do we mobilize and do it safely.
There was also stress on helping small businesses that have been impacted. A tourism representative wants help encouraging people it is safe to vacation in South Carolina after the coronavirus. Since the coronavirus hit, tourism has been down 25 percent, according to the representative. That is after coming off of a seventh-year record for tourism.
Superintendent Molly Spearman also had some challenges she wants to be solved.
She wants 100 percent of students on an e-learning curriculum. She calls for the task force to help the students get back to school on time next school year.
“It’s very overwhelming, but I believe we have the creative minds,” Spearman said. “There’s no way, I believe, unless there is some type of miracle, that we can bring back our children to the same settings that we always have.”
Sixty days was the number thrown out multiple times to try and start getting South Carolina back up and running again.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also sent a representative.
SCDHEC Director Dr. Rick Toomey says social distancing and staying at home is working.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.