1 seriously burned, 1 injured after explosion at shop in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously burned and another was injured after a small explosion at a shop in Salisbury Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at The Edson Shop on South Main Street.
Several firefighters responded to the scene in reference to someone who was torch cutting on a barrel that resulted in the small explosion.
Officials say one person sustained heavy burning to the lower abdomen and legs. This person was airlifted from the scene.
The other person who was injured is being checked for inhalation.
The Fire Department is trying to determine what kind of liquid was in the barrel that ultimately led to the explosion.
A man living in a house behind the shop said the explosion shook his house and was very loud.
Officials have not released any other information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.