Restaurants, bars part of N.C. governor’s three-phase plan to reopen state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Greg Auten at Pinky’s Westside Grill was banking on the busy season coming right after a renovation.
“We didn’t get a chance to get it back,” he says. “So it really hurt us, and it’s really scary because we all have families, and we’re one big family here.”
That ‘big family’ employs about 122 people, but chairs within Pinky’s have been empty, for a month.
“It’s tough furloughing everybody, basically,” Auten says. “It’s something I’ve never had to do, and I’ve been in this business 30 years or so.”
Auten says they tried take out, at first.
“It just didn’t work for us,” he says. “It wasn’t financially feasible.”
Thursday, Auten watched as Governor Roy Cooper announced a possible schedule for restaurants to open, as part of a three-phase plan.
Bars and restaurants would enter in phase two, with fewer people allowed inside, and strict rules. Then, there would be an increased capacity allowed at phase three. Each phase is several weeks apart.
“I’m comfortable waiting a few more weeks to open up and let people in,” Auten says.
Auten says he actually prefers to wait a while before people come to eat again in his compact dining room, for the safety of diners and staff. That wait will mean taking another stab at takeout.
“We can do takeout, “ he says. “And I think we’ll be fine doing that for a while, get us used to being back into things, after being out for a month.”
Pinky’s will start take out meals again Wednesday, April 29.
