Rain and storms linger tonight with more rain chances for late Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will continue tonight, tapering off into early Friday morning, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas.
A few storms could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the biggest threat.
Overnight low temperatures will cool into the upper 50s.
A few spotty rain showers will be possible for Friday, mainly across the NC mountains.
Overall, we should have more sunshine through the day Friday with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s.
Friday night will feature mostly clear skies, with low temperatures in the low to mid-50s by Saturday morning.
Saturday is expected to start off quiet, yet we did issue a First Alert for late Saturday into Saturday night due to the chance for scattered rain and a few storms that could impact outdoor activities.
Right now, it does not appear to be a complete washout for everyone, yet just know that rain and a few storms could impact you at times.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm into the mid and upper 70s.
Scattered rain showers will linger into Saturday night, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas into early Sunday.
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance for a few spotty rain showers with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Mostly sunny skies with low to mid-70s are expected for Monday and Tuesday.
Another round of scattered rain showers and storms are expected for Wednesday as another cold front moves across the region.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-70s for the end of next week.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
