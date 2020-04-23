Police respond to The Citadel-Salisbury following complaints, questions about care

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Salisbury Police Department donned full protective gear and paid a visit to the site of a COVID-19 outbreak to check on the conditions of residents.
According to the Rowan Health Department, there are 102 cases of COVID-19 at The Citadel-Salisbury on Julian Road. As of Wednesday there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths in the county, with at least 16 of those coming from congregate care facilities like nursing homes.
Citadel-Salisbury and the North Carolina State Veterans Home were named by the Department of Health and Human Services as being two locations with COVID-19 outbreaks. The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases.
Salisbury Police have received complaints in recent days from family members of residents at the Citadel. They were told that staff members have not been communicating with families. Police were unable to get anyone from the Citadel to answer the phone earlier this week, and said they had a hard time getting anyone to come to the door.
On Thursday officers were back for more investigation. Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department were also there to help police in the decontamination process.
“Our detectives accompanied the Department of Social Services and the Rowan County Health Department while conducting an inspection of the facilities,” said Captain Lee Walker. “Nursing home staff were cooperative with the police investigation and facilitated interviews and assisted with other fact gathering. Detectives found no evidence of criminal neglect.”
“Based on guidance from the Rowan County Emergency Management Department, all detectives entering the building during the inspection wore the appropriate PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to lessen any chance of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The purpose of the Crime Scene truck on site was to facilitate detectives changing and staging in proper PPE. We were assisted by the Salisbury Fire Department completing a decontamination process.”
“The matter is now a closed investigation unless additional complaints are received. Any action or further review of the facility is the purview of the Department of Social Services, Rowan Health Department, or NC Department of Health & Human Services who license nursing homes. The Salisbury Police Department will assist in those matters as needed,” Captain Walker added.
Police indicated that more information would be released on the investigation.
Citadel-Salisbury and its parent company, Accordius Health, have also been named in a personal injury lawsuit brought by the firm of Wallace & Graham on behalf of a resident who is now said to be seriously ill with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.