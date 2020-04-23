Person killed near apartment community in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed near an apartment community in northeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened near the intersection of Paces Oaks Blvd and University Ridge Drive. The scene unfolded near Colonial Village Apartments at Chancellor Park.
One person has been pronounced dead at the scene.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no other details were released.
