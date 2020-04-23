Novant to resume non-essential surgeries and appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health will resume non-emergency surgeries and procedures on Monday, May 4 after halting the appointments amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Both Novant and Atrium announced in March a plan to reschedule all non-essential surgeries in response to the spread of COVID-19, as medical staff geared up to work the front lines of the virus.
Novant’s clinics will restore procedures that were previously delayed due to the virus. Appointments, which were paused last month, will be phased back in, starting with pediatric well checks, chronic disease and acute issue visits.
“The announcement today ensures patients who had their care delayed can resume their treatment, including many surgical procedures,” Novant says, although virtual care options are still encouraged.
“Putting off care indefinitely, is simply not good for our patients – and in some cases, deadly. We urge our community to seek the care they need," said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. "The number of patients receiving care for COVID-19 within our facilities has stabilized, and our team stands ready to care for the community.”
The healthcare system will have enhanced safety measures, including patient and team member screenings and increased sanitation practices. Providers serving patients will also be required to wear masks.
Novant is looking into putting a limit on in-house patients and visitors to practice safe social distancing. Patients are urged to bring their own cloth mask or face covering, but those who do not have a mask will be provided one.
Novant patients with postponed appointments should expect to hear from their medical provider soon.
