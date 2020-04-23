From Novant Health: Walking the hospital halls with a chaplain during COVID-19

There are many new opportunities of ministry and care for our team members as well as patients. I have gathered with various departments and leaders, and we pray together. We find ways of laughing and sharing together, to disrupt the stress and anxiety. We come together to post selfies on Facebook or social media, in our masks, to show our unity and devotion to our calling. I have built new relationships with team members who I don’t typically work with on a daily basis. We have been brought together in the muck and mire to serve and bring healing. I feel greater appreciation for the tremendous courage of nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, leaders and support services team members, to name a few, who put themselves at risk every day.