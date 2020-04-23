New Hanover Regional Medical Center workers cheered during shift change

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Workers at New Hanover Regional Medical Center came in or left work to cheering on Wednesday night.
New Hanover County Sheriffs, Firefighters, and First Responders showed their appreciation to all the HealthCare Heroes.
They lined up at the three major entrances to cheer workers as they came in or left work.
“It's pretty awesome to hear it and see it because those are people from my floor,” said Sam Karl. “It means a lot to have the community standing behind us and our fellow coworkers knowing how difficult it is.”
“It's really touching after seeing so many horrible posts on Facebook,” added Sjauntella Edward. “Everybody wants everything to reopen for their convenience because they are inconvenienced and it's pretty dangerous.”
The event was a surprise and proper social distancing was used.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.