2nd resident of Charlotte assisted living facility dies of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another resident at Charlotte’s The Social at Cotswold assisted living facility who tested positive of COVID-19 died, according to a spokesperson.
The Charlotte neighborhood facility now has two deaths and 16 residents in the community who have tested positive for the virus.
“We are in close contact with the residents’ family and loved ones, and we extend our deepest sympathy as we grieve both of these losses,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We share our heartfelt wishes to all members of our community who have been affected by this virus. At this time, there are no new confirmed cases among team members.”
The first resident death was reported on Friday, April 17.
No information has been provided on either patient.
“Thrive Senior Living is heartbroken to share that a resident of The Social at Cotswold has passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” a spokesperson for The Social at Cotswold said. “This is a profoundly difficult time, and we are grieving this loss together as we extend our deepest sympathy to family and loved ones. Out of respect for this resident’s family, we will not be sharing any further details.”
Residents and family members have been informed of the positive tests.
Officials representing The Social at Cotswold say they are following protocol and guidelines issued by the state of North Carolina, Mecklenburg County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been outbreaks at 46 assisted living facilities across North Carolina, as of Friday afternoon, according to the NC Department of Health and Health Services.
